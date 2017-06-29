3 IOK APHC leaders arrested by Indian police

Rally held against forces’ brutal actions

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Indian police have arrested three prominent APHC leaders, Altaf Ahmad Shah, Ayaz Muhammad Akbar and Raja Merajud Din Kalwal during raids on their houses. The police also conducted raids on the houses of Hurriyet leaders, Pir Saifullah and Hilal Ahmed War. The authorities declined to give reasons for the police action.

Thousands of people including women and children staged a protest rally in Handwara against the reign of terror unleashed by Indian army on Kashmiri people in the area on Eid day. The rally was led by independent member of the so-called Kashmir Assembly, Engineer Abdur Rasheed. The protesters while raising pro-freedom and anti-India slogans condemned the ransacking of houses, beating up of inmates and cricket-playing youth by the troops.

The occupational forces launched a crackdown operation in Chadoora area of Badgam district, today. The troops have been deployed in strength in the area and search operations have been started.

A Tehreek-e-Hurriyat delegation led by Umar Aadil Dar visited the residences of martyred mujahid commanders, Burhan Muzaffar Wani and Sabzar Ahmad Butt in Tral town. Syed Ali Gilani talked to the father of Burhan Wani over phone and praised the sacrifices of his son and other martyrs.

Villagers in Awantipora area of Pulwama district made a floating bridge out of dozens of boats to pay a solidarity visit to the family of martyr Irshad Ahmad Ganai. He along with two associates was killed by Indian troops in Kakapora area of the district. On the other hand, with the beginning of Amarnath Yatra, today, tight security measures were put in place including deployment of extra forces equipped with mobile and static jammers to block mobile and internet signals in Udhampur and surrounding districts. Around 150 thousand pilgrims are taking part in the yatra, this year.—KMS