3 Indian troops dead in IHK attack

Srinagar

The Indian army says at least three soldiers and two suspected rebels have been killed in India-held Kashmir after militants stormed a military camp close to the Line of Control (LoC) dividing the disputed region between India and Pakistan.

Army spokesman Col Rajesh Kalia said the militants on Thursday used guns and grenades to target soldiers northwest of Kashmir’s main city of Srinagar.

There was no independent confirmation of the incident and no rebel group fighting against Indian rule since 1989 immediately issued any statement. Nearly 70,000 people have been killed in the uprising and Indian military crackdown.

Clashes occur frequently in Kashmir between rebel groups and the roughly 500,000 Indian troops deployed in the region since 1989. More than 90 civilians have been killed and thousands more injured in recent spree of clashes between protesters and Indian government forces.—AP