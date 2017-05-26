3 fire brigade officials injured

City Reporter

Three officials of fire brigade were injured in a fire incident at shoes manufacturing factory in Timber Market here on Thursday.

Police said that on information, rescue teams reached the spot and controlled the fire after hectic efforts. Plastic and its related items worth thousands of rupees were reduced to ashes. However, three fire officials including Asghar Butt and Bashir received burn injuries, while controlling fire and they have been sent to Mayo Hospital for treatment.

Cause of the fire could not be ascertained.