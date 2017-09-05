3 FC men martyred, 3 hurt in gunfire in Balochistan

Staff Reporter

Quetta

Three Frontier Corps (FC) personnel were martyred while three others were injured as unidentified attackers opened fire on their convoy in Balochistan’s Washuk district on Monday evening.

“Three FC personnel died while three others including an officer were also injured during the attack,” a senior district administration official told media, adding that the firing also damaged the FC personnel’s vehicle.

The attackers disappeared after carrying out the attack, while the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital, security sources told Dawn.

A large contingent of security personnel reached the area and a search operation was launched to apprehend the culprits involved in the attack, however, no arrests have been made so far.

Security was also tightened at the Washuk-Panjgur border in the aftermath of the incident.

There have been numerous attacks on security forces in Balochistan in the past few months in spite of Balochistan FC’s increased intelligence-based operations throughout the province.

On August 24, two FC soldiers lost their lives when militants ambushed a convoy of security personnel in the Dasht-i-Seyahloo area of Kech district.

Earlier, on August 14, seven personnel of the Frontier Corps lost their lives and three others injured in a bomb blast in the Khost area, about 150km northeast of Quetta, in Harnai district, and in firing in Panjgur district. An explosion near Quetta’s Pishin Stop on the night of August 12 claimed at least 15 lives and left at least 32 injured.

At the time, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) had said that an on-duty security vehicle was targeted in the blast, adding that 10 security officials were also among those injured in the attack.

At least 14 people – including seven policemen – lost their lives, while 19 others were injured in a suicide blast that shook Shuhada Chowk in Quetta’s Gulistan Road area on June 23.