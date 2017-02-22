3 facilitators of Charsadda attack arrested

Our Correspondent

Tangi

In a major breakthrough, security forces claimed on Wednesday to have arrested three facilitators of suicide bombers who tried to storm the tehsil courts and secretariat in the Tangi area of Charsadda.

Seven people were killed and 22 others injured in a clash between police and the bombers on Tuesday that was claimed by the outlawed Jamaatul Ahrar, a breakaway faction of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan.

The facilitators have been arrested from an adjacent area of the Tangi tehsil and shifted to some undisclosed location for interrogation.

According to a police source “The bombers stayed in the locality for over three days and were hosted by the three suspects.