3 extortionists arrested for using Rangers name

Staff Reporter

Rangers arrested a three members group who used to extort money from people by claiming to be from Rangers.

According to spokesperson of Rangers, 3 members of the group, named Muhammad Attaur Rehman, Zeeshan Gul alias Captain Kamran alias DSR and Umer alias Kernal were arrested.

Uniforms and arms were also recovered from them as they used to terrorize people in the area. Meanwhile Police have registered a case against six persons who resorted to aerial firing during a dance party in Karachi’s Clifton area two days ago.

According to police, a case has been registered on behalf of government at the Clifton Police Station against Ali Awan and five others. Police parties are conducting raids to arrest the culprits.

On the other hand, police arrested two street criminal in injured condition after an encounter in Korangi area. Police sources said that the accused were looting people near Bagh Korangi in the jurisdiction of Awami Colony Police Station.

Sources further informed that the arrested accused Arshad and Raheel were wanted by police in several cases of street crime.

Police have also arrested two drug peddlers during an operation in Shah Latif area. Police sources said that arms and narcotics were recovered from them.