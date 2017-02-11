3 dead after strong quake shakes southern Philippines

Manila

A strong quake shook the southern Philippines on Friday, killing at least three people, toppling buildings and sending panicked residents fleeing their homes, media reports and authorities said.

The 6.5-magnitude earthquake knocked out power in the city of Surigao, more than 700 kilometres southeast of the capital Manila, and an unknown number of people are believed to be trapped in rubble.

At least seven people were injured by falling debris in the quake which the US Geological Survey said struck at a depth of 27 kilometres at 10:00 p.m (1400 GMT).

The Philippine seismological office recorded a magnitude of 6.7 with an epicentre 14 kilometres north of Surigao. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said there was no tsunami threat.—AFP