3-day remand of policeman granted

Staff Reporter

Judicial Magistrate Islamabad on Friday granted three-day physical remand of the policeman, Sami Ullah, who shot killed a young man at police picket in sector I-10/1 on February 3.

Judicial Magistrate, Amir Khalil approved physical remand of Sami Ullah, serving in Eagle Squad of Islamabad police and sent him into police custody.

Police requested the court for granting physical remand of the accused for further interrogation which was approved.

It is to mention here that two policemen, Samiullah and Tariq surrendered to police last day as they were allegedly involved in a murder case of a young man, Taimoor Riaz.

The police personnel signaled Riaz to stop his car at check post in sector I-10/1, Islamabad but he drove it away.