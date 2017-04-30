3-day exhibition on Renewable Energy concludes

Staff Reporter

A three-day 6th International Exhibition and Conference on Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency aimed at creating awareness among the masses about adopting Renewable Energy (RE) equipment concluded here Saturday. Some over 90 international and national companies took part in the three-day exhibition and set up their stalls and put on display various equipments including solar water pumps, geysers, air condition, vehicles operating on renewable energy.

The exhibition was organized by Renewable and Alternative Energy Association of Pakistan (REAP). Speaking on the occasion, Chairman REAP Asif Jah said his organization organizes international exhibition every year in Pakistan to promote RE. He said REAP also organizes seminar and workshop for capacity building and create awareness among the people about RE.