3-day anti-polio campaign from 16th

Three-day anti polio eradication campaign would start from January 16 in district Bahawalpur. This was stated in a meeting to finalize the arrangements of polio eradication campaign held under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur, Amjad Bashir. The meeting was briefed that as many as 597,000 children under the age of 5 years would be administered anti-polio drops in district.

A total number of 1,369 polio drops administering teams which include 1,077 mobile teams and 157 fixed teams would perform their duties. While 117 teams would be stationed at bus stands, wagon stands, railway stations and toll plazas. These teams would have the further support of 18 teams which would perform their duties at market places.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Amjad Bashir urged upon the officials of the health department and the other relevant departments along with representatives of civil society to play their role effectively to make this campaign a real success.

The meeting was attended by District Health Officer Dr. Saeed Asghar, Focal Person for Polio Dr. Zakir, Deputy Director Agriculture Mian Manzoor Ahmad and other officers and officials of the concerned departments.—APP