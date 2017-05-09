3 cops injured in blast near CTD vehicle

Peshawar

Three people were injured in an explosion near the vehicle of the counter-terrorism department, while another took place outside a school Monday morning.

According to the police, the injured were in the CTD vehicle near Khatko Pul.

The first blast took place outside a girls school in Urmar area on Shamshato Road. The police said there were two improved explosive devices (IED) installed outside the school, out of which one exploded while the other was defused.

The bomb disposal unit personnel had reached the site to defuse another IED, while the CTD personnel were en route to the school when the second blast took place near Khatko Pul, leaving three injured. The CTD vehicle was damaged in the explosion.

The sources at Lady Reading Hospital said two of the injured persons were brought there.

No loss of life was reported in the first explosion as it occurred before the school timings started. However, the school gate where the IED was installed was damaged in the blast. —INP