3 commanders of ‘Baba Ladla’ group killed in encounter

Staff Reporter

Three commanders of gang war ‘Baba Ladla’ group were killed in exchange of fire with police in the metropolis city Karachi.

Police said that the encounter took place in Chakiwara area of Karachi after police came across the criminals.

The police and the criminals traded fire in which three notorious criminals of ‘Baba Ladla’ group and wanted by security forces in dozens of criminal cases were killed.

Arms and other looted valuables were recovered from the possession of the killed culprits and their bodies were moved to hospital for postmortem.

In another development, as many as four alleged terrorists who assisted prisoners’ escape from Karachi’s Central Jail have been identified.

Sources told that workers of banned outfit Hafiz Qasim and Sarmad along with two others facilitated Sheikh Muhammad alias Firon and Ahmad Khan alias Munna to run from the jail.

The security officials have launched an interrogation from the culprits.

Earlier, initial report exposed that the suspects escaped with the assistance of jail officials. Additional Inspector General said that no one can climb the wall of the jail due to its height.

Law enforcement agencies had also recovered prohibited items including drugs after thoroughly checking barracks of the prisoners during search operation.

At least 12 officials of Central Jail, including jail superintendent and deputy superintendent, were taken into custody on the directives of Sindh Law Minister in connection with the case.