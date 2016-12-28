3 chambers sign MoU for mutual cooperation

Sialkot

Pakistan’s three main chambers namely Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Gujrat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) and Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU). Under the MoU, they pledged to make all-out joint efforts for boosting mutual trade and export activities, strengthening national economy, increasing national exporters and fighting together on this joint platform for an amicable solution to their problems. SCCI President Majid Raza Bhutta Tuesday signed the MoU during a special ceremony held at GCCI. Bhutta told the press that the MoU would help a lot the businessmen, industrialists, traders and exporters of Sialkot, Gujrat and Gujranwala cities called the Golden Export Triangle. GCCI President Saeed Ahmed Taj and President Gujrat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) Sheikh Abrar Saeed and the members of their executive committees also attended the MoU signing ceremony.—APP