Our Correspondent

Quetta

Three Army personnel were killed when an improvised explosive device, targeting an army convoy, exploded in Balochistan’s Awaran district on Thursday, said a statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations.

Those killed were identified as Captain Taha, Sepoy Kamran Satti and Sepoy Mehtar Jan. Two other soldiers were injured in the attack.

Army personnel and other security forces reached the site of the incident and started initial investigations.