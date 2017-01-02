2nd Vice Chancellor Islamia College University Football Tournament begins

Peshawar

The second edition of the Vice Chancellor Islamia College University got under way here at Islamia College ground on Monday with top 16 leading teams of all across the province taking part.

President FATA Olympic Association Shahid Khan Shinwari, who was a national footballer, was the chief guest on this occasion and formally inaugurated the tournament. Director Sports Islamia College University and former international athlete Irfan Ullah Marwat, Sport Incharge Ali Hoti, former Pakistan skipper and coach Aslam Khan and large number of players and spectators were also present.

Shahid Khan kicked the ball during the formal inauguration before the teams introduction session. The opening match was played between Islamia College Club and Shinwri Club of Khyber Agency. The match was won by Shinwari Club of Landikotal Tehsil, Khyber Agency by 2-0. Striker Muhammad Owais Shinwari slammed in a beautiful goal in the 15th minute of the match through field attempt while left winger Hafeez doubled the lead in the 31st minute. Islamia College Club tried their hard to level the tally but failed and thus after taking 2-0 at half-time, Shinwari club finished the match at the same score and thus marched into victory.

Talking to media men Shahid Khan said that it is good to have competitive exposure for the players. He urged on the Chancellor of the Islamia College University to construct a changing room for the players alongside the ground. He expressed the hope that sports can play a key role in bringing peace to the world. Sports is a tool to unite the people on one platform besides developing brotherhood and teaches tolerance to the youth, he added. He said urged upon the youth to continue their healthy activities so that to keep one fit for the tough challenges ahead. He said healthy mind resides in healthy body.

He said there is no dearth of talent but such talent needs to be polished by holding coaching camps on regular basis at grassroots level.—APP