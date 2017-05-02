2nd Test:Pakistan comfortable after WI fall for 312

Bridgetown

It appeared that for Pakistan the panacea for all possible ailments – be it a cold, high fever, or a seventh-wicket West Indian partnership – was a good night’s rest. After trying everything to break through the defences of Roston Chase and Jason Holder on Sunday, they dismissed both batsmen within nine deliveries on Monday to take a firm grip over the Bridgetown Test.

West Indies were bowled out, adding only 26 runs to their overnight 286. Ahmed Shehzad and Azhar Ali batted out the 14 overs until lunch. Everything was going to plan again for the tourists.

The day began with a couple of wickets that were mirror images of each other. Holder attempted leave when a shot should have been played, and Chase attempted shot when the ball was better off being left. But the effect of their dismissals was the same; it wrenched all the momentum the home side had built up over a painstaking 132-run partnership, putting them back to the place they are so dreadfully familiar with: square one.

A breezy partnership between Alzarri Joseph and Devendra Bishoo ensured the West Indies made it past 300 but the optimism with which they had begun the day had long since evaporated. Mohammad Abbas – the most successful bowler today – got rid of Bishoo soon after. Yasir Shah cleaned up Joseph next over, and West Indies found themselves shot out for 312.

Pakistan’s openers, who were disappointing in Jamaica, were comfortable against a new ball that neither swung through the air nor seamed off the pitch. Shehzad was given a life on 3 when he scooped a catch off Shannon Gabriel’s bowling to mid-on, but the fielder Vishaul Singh was unable to convert it.

With the fast bowlers having no luck, West Indies turned to Chase again and he was able to get his offbreaks to spit and snarl out of the footmarks outside the right-hander’s off stump. Even so, they did not bring a wicket, and West Indies walked off for lunch with almost no positives from the morning’s play. They might be served the same food, but the Pakistanis are sure to enjoy it more.

Earlier, Roston Chase’s second Test hundred and fine support from captain Jason Holder in a record unbroken partnership lifted the West Indies to 286 for six at stumps on the opening day of the second Test against Pakistan at Kensington Oval in on Sunday.

Called upon to repair yet another debacle at the top of the order after Holder chose to bat first, Chase’s unbeaten 131 was characterised by calm assurance and elegant strokeplay after he came to the crease at 37 for three.

Even if he lived a bit dangerously, the skipper also played positively and will resume on the second day alongside Chase on 58, their partnership so far worth 132 runs and establishing a new record for the seventh wicket in Tests for the West Indies against Pakistan. Chase has so far faced 207 deliveries in five hours at the crease, stroking 17 fours while Holder’s innings has occupied 125 deliveries over three-and-a-half hours with eight fours decorating his knock.

On a surface offering very little assistance to the faster bowlers, the Caribbean team still managed to slip to 154 for six in mid-afternoon and at that stage it looked as if the tourists would have been well into their reply by the end of the day. Opening bowlers Mohammad Amir and Mohammad Abbas claimed a wicket apiece in each of the first two sessions while Shadab Khan, selected for a Test debut in support of senior leg-spinner Yasir Shah, earned his first success in the shape of Shane Dowrich after Shah had accounted for Shai Hope.

Amir was the first to strike for Pakistan at the start of the day against a batting line-up surprisingly unchanged from the seven-wicket defeat in Jamaica. Kraigg Brathwaite enjoyed a moment of good fortune when he was dropped at short extra-cover off Amir.—AFP