2nd Test: West Indies take lead in even session

Bridgetown

In a session where momentum fluctuated, a half-century partnership between Kraigg Brathwaite and Shai Hope steered West Indies to 112 – a 31-run lead – but the loss of their two overnight batsmen meant Pakistan could claim a share of the session as well. With Hope and Roston Chase at the crease – in contrasting form – when lunch was called, and the pitch taking plenty of turn, West Indies will be aware that any target above 150 is defendable.

West Indies got off to a terrible start, having added only one run to their overnight score when Shimron Hetmyer, who had looked convincing yesterday, was dismissed by Mohammad Amir. The manner of the wicket was identical to his dismissal in Jamaica, the ball seaming back in sharply off the surface to crash into the stumps.

Hope and Brathwaite batted more positively after coming together. Hope hit Amir for two elegant boundaries through the off side soon after coming to the crease. It got both batsmen going, with runs and even boundaries coming regularly as West Indies overhauled their first-innings deficit without any further loss. The 56-partnership was reached at a healthy run rate of 3.20, and what was most impressive was the technique and confidence the pair showed on a tough pitch against world-class bowling.

But just as it looked like the West Indies might creep into the ascendancy once more, Brathwaite was undone by a combination of vicious spin from Yasir Shah and staggering reflexes from Younis Khan. Yasir pitched one well outside leg stump from around the wicket, which spun sharply across and clipped the shoulder of his bat. Younis dived to his right with agility and reflexes that belied his age, holding on to a splendid one-handed catch that may end up being as crucial as any runs he scores this game.

Chase and Hope then saw off a testing spell of legspin bowling from Yasir before the interval. Neither looked convincing in how they fended him off, but with a Test match teetering on a knife-edge, means appear to have taken a back seat to the end.

Earlier, Misbah-ul-Haq missed a Test century by one run for the second consecutive match but Azhar Ali completed three figures as Pakistan took a first innings lead of 81, totalling 393 in reply to the West Indies’ 312 on the third day of the second Test at Kensington Oval in Barbados on Tuesday.

Mohammad Abbas then removed Kieran Powell to a catch at the wicket in the 14 overs the home side faced in their second innings before the close of play.

They will resume on the fourth morning at 40 for one, still needing 41 more runs to erase the first innings deficit with opener Kraigg Brathwaite and Shimron Hetmyer at the wicket.

Deprived of the landmark when stranded on 99 not out in the first innings of the first Test in Jamaica, the Pakistan captain appeared destined to accomplish the feat on this occasion, only to be dismissed in a bizarre manner, triggering a mini collapse in which three wickets fell for 13 runs just before tea.

Having survived an optimistic appeal for LBW against his West Indian counterpart Jason Holder the ball before, Misbah attempted to pull out of the way of the next delivery which lifted sharply and came off the glove for Shai Hope to gleefully hold the catch at second slip.—AFP