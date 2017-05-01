2nd Test: Chase, Powell work past early blows

Bridgetown

The sun may have been blazing down, but that didn’t mean the rules of Test cricket would suddenly cease to apply. West Indies found out in the first session at Bridgetown, tottering to 72 for 3 at lunch.

A bowler whose seam is as upright and line as consistent as Mohammad Amir’s will continue to threaten batsmen in any conditions, as Kraigg Brathwaite will tell you. A batsman who hangs his bat outside off stump carelessly always risks edging to slip – as Shimron Hetmyer discovered – no matter how dry the wicket.

This was far from the Kensington Oval surface of old, but Pakistan’s opening pair of Mohammad Amir and Mohammad Abbas still rolled back the years in a probing opening spell to leave the West Indies openers looking distinctly uncomfortable.

The wicket of Brathwaite had a sense of inevitability to it, the right-hander edging an Amir delivery that held its line. When Hetmyer fell flashing at a ball outside off stump, the lack of experience told. While the pacers were having such a productive time, it was slightly surprising to see spin introduced as early as the eleventh over, but with Pakistan playing only two seamers, it wasn’t surprising.

There was sharp turn on offer for Yasir Shah, hardly a ringing endorsement of the wicket, what with this being the first morning of the Test. But with the under-fire Shai Hope having gone into his shell, Yasir pitched one on a length around middle stump. Hope failed to get on the front foot in time, and the ball took the edge through to Sarfraz Ahmed as West Indies slumped to 37 for 3.—AFP