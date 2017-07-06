2nd round of Pak-Iran FTA talks from July 10

Islamabad

The second round of negotiations between Pakistan and Iran on Free Trade Agreement (FTA) will be held here from July, 10 to discuss ways and means for enhancing bilateral trade.

Reviewing mutual trade list and FTAs text will be on the agenda of the talks for finalizing the agreement, a senior official of the Ministry of Commerce said on Wednesday.

He said that Iranian delegation would reach Islamabad on July,10 for negotiation on FTAs between the two countries was scheduled from July 10-12.

“We are looking forward for talks to enhance bilateral trade and export to Iran,” he added. Regarding FTA with China, he said its second phase was also due.

However, Pakistan was desirous to have duty relaxation on 50 products before its launch, he added.

“We want unilateral relaxation on 50 products for a few years before signing Phase-II of the FTA,” the official said.—APP