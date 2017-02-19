2nd Int’l Business seminar

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Provincial Minister for Industries, Commerce and Investment (ICI) Sheikh Alauddin has said that 2nd International Business Seminar to be conducted in April would enhance business opportunities as well as revive sick industry of Punjab.

He was addressing a review meeting held on the proposed seminar at Civil Secretariat Darbar Hall on Friday. Provincial ministers for Finance Dr. Aisha Ghaus Pasha, Minister for Mines Sher Ali Khan, higher officers of concerned departments and representatives from Industrial and trade organizations were also present on the occasion.

Secretary ICI Dr. Mujtaba Piracha delivered a detailed presentation on the progress of preparations for the mega event. He told that the seminar and a grand exhibition of local industrial products would be held on 12-14 April at the Expo Center Lahore. He said “The Spring Festival, Basant Festival, cultural shows, handicrafts exhibitions and many other colorful recreational activities will be part of the event. It will introduce vast opportunities to the investors to explore new horizons of business collaborations in large number of industrial, commerce and social sectors in Punjab.

The top priority areas anticipated to attract foreign investment are identified as manufacturing, handicrafts, agriculture, Livestock, Halal Meat, Mines and Minerals, textiles and garments, poultry, energy, auto motive, tourism, food processing, education, health, IT and services. Foreign embassies of 23 countries and local missions and consulates of USA, Turkey, Iran and China have also been contacted to participate the seminar and expo. Almost 600 delegates are expected to visit Lahore in this regard. The preparations are underway and will be finalized by 15th March.” Sh. Alauddin, appreciating the Punjab Govt’s initiative, suggested keeping the outcomes of last Business seminar 2015 in mind while chalking out the priority areas and list of the countries as the MoUs signed but not matured was a futile effort.

“The money spending must bring something positive in favour of Pakistani industry and exports. The seminar must aim at revival of the sick industry such as Ceramics, Textiles and manufacturing.” He added. The Finance minister directed to hold a meeting with the Chief Secretary Punjab in next week and take all departments on board to make the seminar a success. She also directed Police department to finalize security plan of the seminar by 15th March.