Over 2m trees planted under PM’s Green Pakistan Programme

Staff Reporter

More than two million indigenous trees have been planted throughout the country so far as a part of Prime Minister’s Green Pakistan Programme (GPP), which was launched early this year by the Prime Minister Mohammad Nawaz Sharif. ’Launched on February 9 at the Prime Minister’s office by the prime minister, the Green Pakistan Programme aims to reinvigorate country’s ailing forestry sector through large-scale tree plantation, protect and conserve wildlife and their habitats for revival of overall biodiversity, which is in dire’s strati because of years’ over-exploitation or sustainable use of natural resources,’ the climate change ministry media spokesperson Mohammad Saleem said.

He says that the ambitious programme – hammered out by the forest wing of the Ministry of Climate Change in consultant with forest, biodiversity and environmental experts of national and global repute as well as all provincial and FATA, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu & Kashmir administrative regions’ forest and wildlife departments – palpably reflects the prime minister’s vision of green Pakistan and serious interest in protection and conservation of forest and wildlife resources.

The media spokesperson said further that 9.58 million tree saplings are in different nurseries set up in various parts of the country under the Greep Programme.