Some 2m Muslims assemble in Makkah to bow in unison

King Salman personally supervising facilities for pilgrims; 200,000 Pakistanis performing Hajj in excellent conditions

Makkah

Gauhar Zahid Malik

Two million Muslims from across the globe are converging in Makkah for the Hajj beginning today (Wednesday). One can see hundreds and thousands of people from all races, caste, linguistic backgrounds, nationalities and nations of the world assembling in Haram Sharif (Grand Mosque) reciting verses of Holy Quran and seeking Allah’s mercy and His immense bounties. Custodian of the Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud is personally supervising the arrangements and one can see his cabinet ministers, members of royal family and officials of the relevant departments and ministries serving the pilgrims without any discrimination. Out of the total two million pilgrims, Pakistani Haji are around 200,000 (0.2m) and this too makes the largest number of pilgrims from Pakistan in years. However, there are adequate arrangements for such a huge number of ‘guests’ by Saudi hosts. Officials of the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has deputed more than 95,000 employees besides an equal number of volunteers under the Unified Guidance Service through service and guidance centers around the Grand Mosque, and specifying the locations of field service offices. Organizing pilgrimage on such a huge scale is not an ordinary matter and it goes to the credit of the organizers, the Hajj Ministry, the Saudi King and his team to manage things properly and to provide all out facilities for the Hajj pilgrims, said an official of the Ministry. Pakistani pilgrims also spoke high of the arrangements made so far. There are a number of the Pakistani pilgrims, mostly scholars and Ulema, who along with those from other countries of the world are given the status of the ‘special guests of King Salman’. For the guidance and facilitation of the “King’s guests,” a separate directorate is set up to ensure they are extended all possible assistance in smooth Hajj performance. All their expenses are borne by His Royal Majesty. Here it will be unfair if one forgets round-the-clock efforts of the Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf Said Ahmad Al-Malkiy who jointly with Pakistan’s Ministers for Religious Affairs Sardar Muhammad Yousuf and Pir Aminul Hasnat made it possible that Pakistan had maximum representation in Hajj 2017 besides providing them the best possible facilities. Muslims are performing Hajj with renewed vigour and zeal after King Salman announced to reopen the border for Qatari pilgrims. The announcement had came after the Saudi crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman’s meeting with envoy from Doha, the first high-level public encounter between the nations since the crisis erupted. Besides King’s invitation to over 1,000 Palestinian pilgrims at his expense is also seen a gesture of generating unity and brotherhood in the Ummah. The king has permitted “the entry of Qatari pilgrims to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through Salwa border crossing to perform Hajj, and to allow all Qatari nationals who wish to enter for Hajj without electronic permits. This is something every Qatari pilgrim cherishes and salutes the King for that, said a Qatari pilgrim while talking to Pakistan Observer here on Tuesday. The King had in fact ordered that private jets belonging to Saudi airlines be sent to Doha airport “to bring all Qatari pilgrims on his expenses”. Similarly, the crown prince also emphasized the “historical relations between Saudi and Qatari people” after his meeting with Qatar’s Sheikh Abdullah bin Ali bin Abdullah bin Jassim al-Thani. Saudi government’s relations with brotherly Pakistani government are exemplary and Saudi Arabia looks forward to provide all the possible facilities to Pakistani brothers and sisters who are intending to perform Hajj this year, said an official of the Pakistani ministry for religious affairs.

