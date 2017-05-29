2kg heroin seized from passenger at Islamabad airport

Staff Reporter

In yet another major seizure at the Benazir International Airport , over two kilogrammes of heroin was seized from a passenger on Sunday morning, according to sources in Airport Security Force (ASF). The passenger was caught with the contraband during an operation by the ASF in the aircraft of a private airline. As per the ASF sources, the passenger had hidden the heroin in secret compartments of a bag.

A few days back, a bid to smuggle heroin was foiled at the Islamabad airport when 20kg of contraband was seized from a London-bound flight of the national carrier. Before that, the ASF had arrested a foreign national from Benazir Bhutto International Airport for attempting to smuggle narcotics out of the country. The ASF officials had said the passenger, who was en route to Nigeria, had concealed over a kilogramme of liquid heroin inside a shampoo bottle in his luggage.