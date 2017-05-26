2,939 ton garbage removed during 6 days

Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) Sanitation Department staff, under ongoing cleanliness week have removed 2,939 ton garbage during last six days. According to RCB spokesman, during the drive started on May 20, the workers have removed garbage from every nook and cranny of the areas falling in its jurisdiction. Awareness campaign regarding cleanliness was also started and the residents were urged to play their role to make cantt areas clean. Pamphlets were also distributed among traders, motorists and residents.

He informed the drive would conclude on May 26 and a walk would be held on Friday which would start at 11 am from Haider Road.

Cantonment Executive Officer, MNA Malik Ibrar, MPA Malik Iftikhar, Vice President RCB, representatives of Anjuman-e-Tajran, civil society, Cantt Board employees and residents would participate in the walk.

A walk was also held Thursday which started from Tench Bhatta and culminated at Azizabad.

Additional Cantonment Executive Officer (ACEO) Rana Rameez Shafquat, Member Cantonment Board Rasheed Ahmed Khan, Haji Sajjid, President Anjuman-e-Tajran Saddar Bazar, General Secretary Ashfaq Qadri, Malik Niaz Awan, Chief Sanitary Inspector Waris Bhatti and Sanitary Inspectors of all wards were present. The residents appreciated efforts of the Cantonment Board for making cantt areas clean.

A seminar on cleanliness was also arranged in Cantonment Board Primary School Siham which was attended among others by Deputy Cantonment Executive Officer Umar Mahsoom Wazir, principals of all cantonment board schools and a large number of students.

The students on the occasion presented a tableau while a speech competition was also held. The spokesman said all out efforts are being made to create awareness among the residents about cleanliness, so that they could play their role in this regard. —APP