292626 children to be immunized during anti-polio campaign

Our Corresponded

Mirpurkhas

The Deputy Commissioner, Syed Mehdhi Ali Shah on Wednesday said that four day Anti Polio campaign will be held from January 16 to 19 during which 292626 children under the age of 5 years would be immunized in the district.

The Deputy Commissioner was chairing a high level meeting at his office to review arrangements made for upcoming anti polio drive in the district.

According to a handout, upcoming campaign was particularly designed to cover those areas where people were still refusing to immunize their children so that all refusal cases could be covered.

The District Health Officer, Dr. Ghulam Hyder Akhund, District Surveillance officer Dr. Khalid and Focal Person Polio Eradication Programme, Dr. Narain Das told the meeting that Mirpurkhas district was very sensitive after polio cases had been reported in its neighboring districts.