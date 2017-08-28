2916 sanitary workers to collect offals of sacrificial animals

Rawalpindi

The district government Rawalpindi has prepared a contingency plan to ensure proper cleanliness on Eid-ul-Azha.

Solid Waste Managment Company (SWMC) Managing Director Rizwan Ali, in a statement on Sunday, said under the plan some 2,916 sanitary workers would be deployed in the city areas to collect the waste and offals of sacrificed animals.

He said 16 transfer stations had been establsihed in the city where the animal waste and offals of sacrifical animals would be collected before being shifted out of the city.

Besides 354 vehicles of the SWMC, 109 private vehicles would be hired to collect offals from different areas of the city, he added. He said cleanliness around mosques, Eidgahs and graveyards was already underway.

He said a complaint center had been set up for public to register their complaints for cleanliness. He urged the citizens to clear the place after sacrificing the animals. Customized waste bags would be provided to the people for offals, he added.—APP