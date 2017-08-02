All 29 suspects in Multan panchayat rape case held

Our Correspondent

Multan

Local police on Tuesday submitted a detailed report on the ‘revenge rape’ of a 16-year-old girl carried out on orders of a panchayat (informal village council) in the Supreme Court.

Multan City Police Officer Ahsan Younus submitted the report in the apex court as ordered by Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar, who had taken suo motu notice of the heinous incident last month.

The report states that all 29 suspects have been arrested in the case, including the primary accused. Earlier in July, a panchayat [council of elders] in Multan was called after a family accused a man of raping a 12-year-old girl. The panchayat then ruled that the sister of the man be handed over to the victim’s brother to be raped. The punishment was carried out on July 17 after her family handed the girl over.

The case came to light when both families filed criminal charges with police accusing the other family’s son of rape