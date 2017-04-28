29 Indian fishermen arrested for violating maritime boundary

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Pakistan maritime security agency on Thursday arrested at least 29 Indian fishermen near coastal area for violating the maritime boundaries.

During the operation conducted Thursday morning, 29 Indian fishermen were arrested near Pakistan’s coast for violating the maritime boundaries.

According to spokesperson of the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (MSA), 29 Indian fishermen violated Pakistan maritime boundaries with five boards entered into sea territory and MSA took action and arrested them. Five boats were also seized.

The detained Indian fishermen were handed over to the Docks Police. Last month, nearly 100 Indian fishermen were taken into custody for fishing illegally in Pakistan’s sea boundaries. In addition, 19 boats were also held during the MSA’s raid.

While fishermen from both India and Pakistan are routinely involved in this arrest-and-release game, many of them often remain forgotten in prison despite having served their sentences. This is due to poor diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Pakistan in January released 219 Indian fishermen as a “goodwill” gesture, while 18 Pakistani fishermen arrested in India reached Karachi on March 4.