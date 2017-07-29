29 gamblers arrested, cash, valuables confiscated

City Reporter

As many as 29 alleged gamblers were arrested and Rs 300,000 besides 850 Riyal cash along with 21 mobile phones and 450 packets of playing cards were confiscated during a raid at a gambling den at Nazimabad no 2 – Liaquatabad division here. The raid was conducted by SP Gulberg Division Bashir Barohi on the directives of DIG West Zulfiqar Larik in the jurisdiction of Liaquatabad division, said police sources on Friday. The police team also recovered arms, watches and other valuables during the raid at the Gambling den known to be owned by Yaqoob Sindhi, said SP Gulberg Bashir Barohi.