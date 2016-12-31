29 forced labourers freed from private jail

Badin

The police rescued 29 forced labours from private jail of a landlord during a raid here on Saturday. According to details, in line with the directives of court, a police team raided private prison of an influential landlord in Khawara locality of Badin. During raid 29 forced labourers were rescued.

The released labourers revealed that they were forced to work without any reward and were given minimum quantity of food for their day long services and in the evening were again shut in the prison. They also alleged that they were brutally tortured by the landlord. The police have registered a case against the landlord who fled after getting prior information of police action and raids were being conducted for his arrest.—INP