288 shopkeepers challaned, 16 arrested for profiteering

Staff Reporter

As many as 288 shopkeepers were challaned while 16 others arrested during the ongoing drive by the Karachi administration against profiteering and adulteration.

An announcement to this effect was made by the spokesman of the Karachi Administration on Friday.

He said that the drive against profiteering and adulteration is continuing in the metropolis.

A fine of Rs 1.19 million was also recovered for excess profits from the buyers.

Steps against profiteers were taken in the areas of Saddar, Civil Lines, Garden, SITE, Baldia, Ferozabad, Jamshed Quarters, Gulshan-i- Iqbal, Gulzar-i-Hijri, Liaquatabad, Nazimabad, North Nazimabad, Orangi, Bin Qasim, Ibrahim Haideri, New karachi, Landhi, Korangi and Model Colony.