Over 28,500 police personnel to perform security duty on Eid-ul-Azha

Over 28,500 police personnel would perform security duty in the province on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

This was informed in an Eid-ul-Azha contingency plan submitted to Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh A.D. Khawaja.

A police spokesman said here on Sunday that the IGP reviewed the contingency plans for Karachi and other ranges of police in the province.

He stated that the IGP directed that the code of conduct pertaining to collection and transport of skins of the sacrificial animals be strictly implemented in an impartial manner.

Similarly, the provisions of the Section 144 enforced in this regard should also be implemented.

According to Karachi police report, some 16,200 officers and Jawans would perform security duty in the metropolis.

In Karachi, Namaz-i-Eid would be offered at about 4,000 mosques, Eidgahs, Imambarghas, and open places.

The police would ensure patrolling, picketing, snap checking, surveillance as well as the deployment of plaincloth police personnel.

More than 12,300 officers and Jawans of police would be deployed for security duty at Sukkur, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, and Shaheed Benaziranad ranges.—APP

