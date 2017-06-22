2800 nurses to be regularized

City Reporter

Punjab Health department has completed work to regularize 2800 nurses who are working on contract basis in government hospitals presently. Secretary Primary Health and Medical Education Najam Ahmed Shah has constituted a scrutiny committee, headed by Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute and Lahore General Hospital Prof. Ghiyas un Nabi Tayyab, whose members met at Lahore General Hospital, here Wednesday.

Director General Nursing Kausar Perveen told the meeting that 2800 nurses are working on contract base in Punjab whose performance reports and other credentials have been sent to the Health department after due verification by the Medical Superintendents and Nursing administration of their hospitals.