28 protesters dead in India over court conviction of rapist guru

Panchkula, India

As many as 28 people have died in North India in violent protests on Friday (Aug 25) after a court convicted a self-styled “godman” of raping two women, angering thousands of his supporters who said he was innocent, police and lawyers said.

“Thirteen deaths have been confirmed so far in Panchkula and two are critically injured,” a police official at the Haryana Police headquarters in Panchkula, a city in north India, told Reuters by phone. Eighteen people were injured.

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, the head of a social welfare and spiritual group called Dera Sacha Sauda, was held guilty of raping two women followers in a case dating back to 2002 at the headquarters of his group in the northern town of Sirsa.

Supporters rampaged in response, attacking railway stations, petrol stations and television vans in towns across the northern states of Punjab and Haryana, soon after the verdict was announced, witnesses said.

A curfew was imposed in three districts in Punjab which are strongholds of the Dera Sacha Sauda group.

“There has been violence in some towns in Punjab, we are taking all measures to maintain peace,” said the state chief minister Amarinder Singh.

Troops and riot police had been deployed ahead of the verdict, but violence broke out as news of his conviction spread among the gathered devotees. An AFP reporter saw police fire tear gas and water cannon into a crowd of protesters who threw stones and attacked two television vans, overturning one.

There were also unconfirmed reports of police firing into the air to disperse the crowd. Media reports said Singh had been taken into custody under military escort. He will be sentenced on Aug 28.

“The court convicted Baba Ram Rahim Singh on rape charges,” prosecutor Harinder Pal Singh Verma told AFP by telephone after the closed hearing.

“Justice has finally prevailed,” said Kohal Dev Sharma, a lawyer at the court. ?Sharma said the Singh faced a minimum of seven years in prison.

Singh, a burly, bearded man who has scripted and starred in his own films, denied the rape charge. He had called on his followers through a video message to remain peaceful. “We all must respect the law and maintain peace,” he said.

Some Indian holy men can summon thousands of supporters on to the streets. Their systems of patronage and sermons are hugely popular with people who consider the government has failed them.

Up to 200,000 of Singh’s supporters had flocked to Chandigarh in northern India ahead of the verdict, BBC reported. Thousands of army, police and paramilitary forces have been deployed amid fears of violence.—Agencies