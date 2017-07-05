28 persons rescued in 23 road incidents

City Reporter

Rawalpindi

A total of 23 road traffic crashes were reported in District Command and Control Room, Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi during last 24 hours in which 19 seriously injured were shifted to different hospitals. According to Rescue 1122 spokesman Tuesday, nine victims who sustained minor injuries were provided first aid on the spot by Emergency Medical Teams. The data shows that 21 drivers, four underage drivers, one pedestrian and six passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

Total 28 victims were affected by road traffic crashes including 24 males and four females, while age group of the four victims were under 18 years. According to the data, 17 motorbikes, two auto rickshaws, 10 motorcars, six vans and one other type of auto vehicle besides slow moving carts were involved in aforesaid road traffic accidents.