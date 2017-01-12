266,412 Pakistanis deported during last three years

Islamabad

The Senate was informed on Wednesday that 266,412 expatriate Pakistanis have been deported from different countries across the globe during the last three years.

Minister of State for Interior, Muhammad Balighur Rehman told the House during question hour that these Pakistanis were deported due to different reasons. He said it is discretion of the host country to deport any foreigner without any reason. He said on their arrival in Pakistan the deportees are interrogated by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and if they are innocent then they are released but if found involved in any crime then arrested for trail.

He said these Pakistanis were deported from 133 countries for 113 reasons. He said Pakistan Embassies in different countries have been directed to provide full assistance to the Pakistanis for the solution of their issues.

To a question, Balighur Rehman said that due to the revolutionary measures NADRA has been made state-of-the-art and free from corruption. He said smart cards have been introduced by NADRA that have the capacity to store huge data. He said a joint investigation directorate is being established under NACTA and the smart cards will be best utilized in future for reconciliation of the information.

Replying to a question, Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique told the House that the work on restoration of Sibi-Khost line, which is closed since 2006, is in progress and it will be completed at a cost of three billion rupees. He said it will be completed in March next year.

To a question, he said strict action is being taken against the railway drivers and co-drivers and other concerned employees who were responsible for different train incidents.—INP