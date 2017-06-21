266 adulterators fined, two arrested in city

Campaign against profiteers

The ongoing campaign against profiteers and adulterators in Karachi led to arrest of two and challan of 266 of Rs.712,000 here on Tuesday. The campaign initiated by Commissioner of Karachi, Ejaz Ahmad Khan in the current holy month of Ramzan is aimed at providing quality edible goods and food items to the local consumers at officially approved rates.

According to a statement issued by Commissioner office here Tuesday representatives of divisional and district administration visited markets in Saddar, Civil Lines, Gulshan e Iqbal, Civil Lines, Baldia, Firozabad, Jamshed Quarters, Gulzar e Hijri, Liaqutabad, Nazimabad, North Nazimabad, Orangi, Baldia, Bin Qasim, Ibrahim Hyderi, New Karachi, Landhi, Korangi and Model Colony.

The officials were said to had paid equal attention in ensuring that retailers prominently displayed the price list officially issued by the Karachi administration.

The retailers fined for fleecing consumers, under one or the other pretext, included 19 milk sellers (Rs.103300), 39 grocers (Rs.223000), 18 chicken sellers (Rs.90,000), 38 green grocers (Rs.53500), 121 fruit vendors ( Rs.163200), meat sellers (Rs.29500), bakers and confectioners (Rs.76000) and two others of miscellaneous items (Rs.3500).