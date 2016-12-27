26 suffer injuries as fire breaks out at Sale Market

Staff reporter

At least 26 people were injured as a fire broke out in a sale point of plastic items at Wahdat Road in Mustafa Town area of Lahore on Tuesday.

“It is premature to say something about the cause of fire but it seems like a cylinder blast caused the fire,” Rescue 1122 official Shahid Waheed Qamar said while talking to The Express Tribune. “At least 12 people are in a serious condition,” he added.

The rescue official went to say that the rescuers eventually remained successful in extinguishing the fire, however, all material at the place was gutted. According to an eyewitness, there were 10-12 gas cylinders placed with the boundary wall of the sale point which burst with a bang and fire erupted on the spot. “Women and children were busy in shopping at that time,” the eyewitness said.