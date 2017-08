Riyadh

At least 26 Pakistani Hajj pilgrims who died of natural causes in Saudi Arabia were buried by the authorities. According to Ministry of Religious Affairs, the pilgrims were buried in Makkah’s Jannat al-Mu alla and Madina’s Jannat al-Baqi after their relatives permitted the move.

The deceased include both males and females. Seven of the pilgrims were earlier identified as Shani, Abid Hussain Khan, Muhammad Hafeez-ur-Rehman, Muahmmad Tanzeem, Fareed Khan, Zeenat and Ata Muhammad.