26-member Pakistan Karate squad for Colombo

Peshawar

A 26 members Pakistan male and female team including coaches, referees and judges left for Colombo, Sri Lanka to participate in the forthcoming 21st South Asian Karate Championship to be starting from August 3-6, 2017.

Talking to APP, Pakistan team coach and double times South Asian Gold Medalist Khalid Noor, hailing from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, disclosed that alongside the male and female teams coaches, referees and judges would also visit Colombo, Sri Lanka so that to provide them international exposure.

He said two upcoming coaches Irfan Nayyab and Shah Faisal will also part of the 26 members squad from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with the aim to provide them international exposure so that they could learn good things from there.

He said Shah Faisal has recently being inducted as coach by the Directorate of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while Irfan Nayyab is imparting training and coach on behalf of Pakistan Karate Federation in the Southern District.

“We have good potential players in all across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and they could be able to come up at national and international levels training under provided qualified coaches,” Khalid Noor said.

He said players comprising Sadi Abbas, Bad Muhammad and Muhammad Kashim like players who have earlier grabbed medals for Pakistan in the international events. —APP