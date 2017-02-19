26 kite flyers held

Gujranwala

In line with the directives of the Chief Minister (CM) Shahbaz Sharif, the police conducted operation against kite flyers/sellers in Baghbanpura area of Gujranwala. During separate actions, the police arrested 26 kite flyers/sellers besides recovering over 3600 kites, thousand of meter metallic strings and dozens of spools.—INP