26 killed, over 53 injured in Lahore terror blast

9 cops among dead; Marriyum slams attack

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

At least 26 people, including nine policemen, were killed and 53 others injured in a suspected suicide blast near the Arfa Karim IT Tower on Ferozepur Road on Monday, said Lahore deputy commissioner on behalf of the Punjab government.

Punjab government spokesperson Malik Mohammad Ahmed, however, said the car bomb struck an old vegetable market in the neighbourhood of Kot Lakhpat on Lahore’s outskirts.

DIG Operations Dr Haider Ashraf said the blast was a suicide attack and “police were the target”.

Another police officer Kashif Aslam says the bombing targeted policemen who were providing security for demolition work by Lahore Development Authority at an old building nearby. The anti-riot police officials were deployed for the drive.

The CTD spokesperson confirmed that nine policemen were killed in the suspected suicide attack, which occurred at around 3:55pm.

Following the incident, law enforcement agencies cordoned the area and began the investigation. A contingent of Pakistan Army also reached the blast site. Two vehicles, including one motorcycle, have reportedly been damaged in the incident.

Forensics teams have started collecting evidence from the blast site, after which the nature of explosion will be confirmed.

Rescue 1122 teams have shifted the injured to nearby hospitals where emergency has been imposed.

The Punjab government has declared emergency in public sector hospitals in Lahore.

The injured were shifted to the Lahore General Hospital, Jinnah Hospital, Ittefaq Hospital. As many as 13 bodies were shifted to Jinnah Hospital, nine to LGH and four to Ittefaq Hospital.

Both the provincial health ministers Khawaja Salman Rafique and Khawaja Imran Nazir rushed to the hospitals to supervise relief and rescue measures.

Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique and Primary Healthcare Minister Punjab Khawaja Imran Nazir have confirmed that at least 25 persons including seven policemen embraced martyrdom in Lahore explosion.

Talking to media after visiting the injured at the Lahore General Hospital (LGH), they said 49 others were injured in the blast occurring near Kot Lakhpat Sabzi Mandi, Ferozepur Road, here on Monday.

Khawaja Imran Nazir said 13 bodies were shifted to Jinnah Hospital, nine to LGH and four to Ittefaq Hospital. He said emergency had been declared in all government hospitals and best medical facilities were being provided to the injured, adding identification process of the injured was under way.

To a question, the minister said the initial investigation showed that it was a suicide attack. He feared increase in causalities as some injured were in critical condition. He said contingent of police was deputed at the site to provide security to the LDA teams busy in an operation against old buildings at the vegetable market in Kot Lakhpat area. He said police were the main target of the terrorist attack. He urged people to leave the area for investigators to collect forensic evidence from the crime scene. He said sufficient stocks of bloods and medicines are available in hospitals.

Moreover, Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has strongly condemned blast in Kot Lakhpat Sabzi Mandi and has vowed that the savage beasts responsible for taking away human lives will get exemplary punishment.

Expressing deep sense of sorrow and grief over the passing away of police officials and citizens in the blast, Shahbaz said that this coward act is highly condemnable. He extended his sympathies to the heirs of the bereaved families and expressed condolences with them.

He also directed the administration to provide best treatment facilities to the injured in hospitals and high officials of health department should personally supervise the treatment facilities being provided to the injured.

Shahbaz has sought report from the acting IG Police and ordered to investigate the incident. He has directed that elements involved in this tragic incident should be brought to justice as soon as possible.

He has vowed that the savage beasts responsible for taking away human lives will get exemplary punishment and the great sacrifice of brave police men and other citizens who have lost their lives in the line of duty will not go down the drain. He said that the hardened criminals targeting the innocent people deserve no leniency.

CM said that he and Punjab government stand with the heirs of the persons who have lost their lives and Punjab government fully shares the pain of bereaved families. A worst incident of terrorism has occurred today in which police officials and other persons have embraced martyrdom. He made it clear that the hardened criminals as well as their facilitators involved in the killing of innocent people will meet their logical end. He said that the nation salutes the great sacrifice of martyred police officials and other persons and added that we will indubitably take revenge of the blood of our brave sons.

We will not sit idle, as long as the last terrorist is not eliminated. He said that Lahore explosion is a heinous conspiracy and every eye is wet over the loss of precious human lives in this incident of terrorism. The terrorists are cruel enemy of humanity.

He said that the elements involved in the killing of innocent people will meet their logical end. The whole nation fully shares the grief of heirs of persons losing their lives in this tragic incident and coward acts of enemies of peace cannot weaken the solid commitment of the nation, concluded the Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb has severely condemned the blast and attack in Lahore and expressed deep sense of grief over the loss of precious lives, including the security personnel, and injuries to scores of other people, adding that such cowardly acts of terrorists cannot weaken our resolve in the battle against terrorism and extremism.

She said that such acts of ultimate bestiality invariably reinforced the resolve of the nation to take the fight against terrorists to its logical conclusion.

Marriyum said that the valiant armed forces, security and law enforcement agencies had broken the back of the terrorists and some of their remnants were now carrying out attacks out of desperation. Terrorists are enemies of mankind and deserve no mercy, she added.

Paying tribute to the security personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty, the minister reiterated that their sacrifices would not go waste and the days were not far off when the scourge of terrorism would be completely eliminated.

Expressing sympathy and solidarity with the bereaved families, she also prayed for divine forgiveness for the martyrs and the grant of courage and gratitude to their kith and kin to live without them.