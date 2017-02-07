26 arrested on demanding militant’s body

Kupwara

Police have arrested 26 residents of Natnusa area in Kupwara district, who were among a large group of people that had gone to Baramulla to fetch the body of local Hizbul Mujahideen militant Azharuddin Khan who was killed in Sopore area on Saturday.

Baramulla senior superintendent of police Imtiyaz Hussain said the arrested persons were “miscreants who damaged vehicles and did violence”. The families of the arrested people, however, said the police was implicating them on false charges.

Showkat Ahmad Pandit, whose younger brother Farooq Ahmad has been arrested, said hundreds of villagers had travelled to Baramulla, 10kms away, to receive the body of the slain militant that had been brought to Baramulla by the police.

“But only these people were arrested. They want to frame them in false cases,” he said.—KR