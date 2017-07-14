257.50m saplings to be planted in current plantation drive: Zahid

Islamabad

National Monsoon Plantation Campaign will be started in the last week of the current month. It was decided at a meeting in Islamabad on Thursday presided over by the Minister of climate Change Zahid Hamid. The Minister said efforts should be made to achieve the targets of Monsoon plantation Campaign.

He said that we must focus on indigenous plants besides innovative ideas for monsoon plantation. The meeting also reviewed the targets achieved in spring plantation Campaign. The total targets set for spring plantations were 257.50 millions saplings, fixed with consensus and achieved 200.83 NNI Adds: Chairing an inter-provincial and inter-ministerial Monsoon plantation campaign 2017 at Ministry of Climate Change in Islamabad, he added that, “We must focus on indigenous plants like Green Pakistan Program.”

He also emphasized to give innovative ideas for monsoon plantation. He also asked the participants to plan national level campaign. The meeting reviewed the targets achieved in spring plantation 2017.The total targets set for spring plantations were 257.50 millions saplings, fixed with consensus and achieved 200.83 millions. The Punjab Forest department set targets of 14 million and achieved 14.33 million. The survival rate was 102 percent. The Sindh Forest Department set target of 14 million, achieved 15.89 million and survival rate was 70 percent. The Khyber Pukhtoonkhawa set the target of 211.60 million, achieved 158.78 million and survival rate was 85 percent.

The Baluchistan Forest Department set target of 1.50 million, achieved 1.31 million and survived 85 percent. The AJK Forest Department set target of 7 million, achieved 4.43 million and survival rate is 70 percent. The Gilgit Baltistan Forest Department set target of 1.20 million, achieved 0.71 million. The Forest Department of FATA fixed target of 4.10 millions and achieved 3.99 millions and survival rate was 85 percent. The Capital Development Authority (CDA) set target of 2 millions and achieved 0.51 millions.

The Punjab Forest Department representative told the participants that they have fixed target of 12 millions for Monsoon plantation 2017 whereas it was 9 millions last year. The Khyber Pukhtoonkhawa Forest Department told the participants that they have set target of 70 millions last year which is same for this year. The Baluchistan Forest Department told that they had target of 7 millions last year and 7.7 millions this year. The AJK Forest Department told the participants that last year they fixed at 3 millions and now it is 3.7 millions. It was also decided that National Level Monsoon Plantation Campaign 2017 would be started in last week of July 2017.The meeting was attended by representatives of DA, provincial forest departments and officials of ministry of Climate Change.—Agencies