2500 vacant plots to be checked daily

Rawalpindi

In order to prevent spread of dengue larvae, as many as 2500 vacant plots would be checked daily in Rawal Town area, District Officer, Dr Amir Sheikh said here on Thursday.

Chairing a meeting to review anti-dengue arrangements, he said as dengue season started from March, it had been decided that surveillance be carried out daily to detect larvae while green belts fell in Rawalpindi would also be checked.

Amir said there was need to make collective efforts to implement strategies to check the spread of larvae with cooperation of the community.

He stressed the need to compile data on dengue for ascertaining the actual position and effective monitoring be ensured by conducting door to door surveillance.

He directed that checking and surveillance of commercial plazas, hotels, restaurants, hospitals, school and colleges, junkyards, graveyards, under construction sites, parks, open plots, abandoned sites, petrol pumps and all other spots be ensured.—APP