2500 policemen to perform security duty on Eid

Islamabad Police Thursday finalized elaborate security arrangements plan for the religious gatherings at mosques, Imambargahs and Eidgahs of the federal capital on the occasion of Eid ul Azha. As many as 2500 police and Rangers personnel would be deployed in the city to maintain law and order situation and ensure protection of lives and property of citizens.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Sajid Kiani chaired a meeting to finalize security plan for the Eid Day. The meeting was attended by SPs of all zones, SP Investigation, SDPOs and SHOs of all police stations of the federal capital.

In accordance of the plan, the vacation of all police officers and personnel have been canceled. It was also decided in the meeting that no one would be allowed to sale sacrificial animals at the places other than the central cattle market in federal capital.

The SSP directed to ensure security of cattle market and said no negligence would be tolerated in this regards. The show off of weapons would be restricted in the district.

SSP Islamabad Sajid Kiani directed all officers to remain active as Eid ul Azha was approaching and also take measures to avoid the incidents of street crimes at shopping markets and other crowed area of the city.

The patrolling of the police and Rangers would be increased particularly in the areas where mostly people leave their homes to celebrate Eid at their native towns.

The concerned area SP would be the responsible if any incident occurred anywhere in capital, the SSP maintained.

He directed the SPs to held meetings with officers of other zones and Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) for smooth traffic flow on city roads and ensure security at markets.—APP

