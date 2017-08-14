2500 policemen to be deployed on ID

Rawalpindi

As many as 2500 policemen would be deployed on the occassion of Independence Day, a police spokesman said here on Sunday. Talking to APP, he said that a comprehensive security plan had been devised for the day. The policemen, Special Branch, Elite Force commandoes would be deployed in the city to maintain law and order. The patrolling would be ensured to keep an eye on suspects. The police have divided Rawalpindi into 7 sectors while special police pickets have also been established at the entry and exit points. Muhafuiz Squad will also patrol in the city to maintain law and order. The use of fireworks and aerial firing would be strictly banned on Independence Day.—APP

