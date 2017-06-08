250 power pilferers held in May

The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) apprehended 250 electricity thieves from various circles of the company in May in raids during its ongoing drive against power pilferers.

The spokesman told APP here that some 50 culprit were caught red handed from Islamabad, 53 from Rawalpindi, 70 from Attock, 29 from Jhelum and 48 from Chakwal circles.

These culprits were found involved in power theft through direct line (Kunda System) and by broken security strip of the meter, he added.

He said FIRs had been lodged against power thieves under the new electricity (Amendment) Act.—APP

