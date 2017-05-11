250 feared dead in two Mediterranean shipwrecks

Geneva

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) says nearly 250 people are missing and feared dead following two shipwrecks in the Mediterranean Sea in recent days.

UNHCR says one of its partner agencies, the International Medical Corps, has reported a shipwreck off the Libyan coast on Sunday from which 163 people are missing and feared dead. The UN agency says one woman and six men were rescued by the Libyan Coast Guard.

Separately, the agency says some 82 people are missing and feared dead after a rubber dinghy carrying 132 people sank after several hours of sailing. Some 50 survivors have been rescued and taken to Pozzallo, Sicily.

Overall, UNHCR said Tuesday that more than 1,300 people have disappeared and are believed to have died while crossing the Mediterranean Sea from North Africa to Italy this year.

Refugees sit on a rubber boat during a rescue operation of the Topaz Responder and the Italian Red Cross with the help of the Libyan coast guard, November 4, 2016, off the Libyan coast. (Photo by AFP)

Spanish officials say that about 300 migrants have tried to scramble across the six-meter border fence separating the north African enclave city Melilla from Morocco with many throwing stones and other objects at police.—Agencies