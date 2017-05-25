25 Years of Pakistan-Azerbaijan relations marked by close cooperation

Azerbaijan celebrates Republic Day

Ashraf Ansari

Ambassador Ali Alizada and Mrs. Aynura Alizada hosted a reception in the Federal Capital to celebrate the Republic Day of Azerbaijan marking 25th anniversary of Azerbaijan-Pakistan diplomatic relations.

A large number of guests including ambassadors, other diplomats, senior civil and military officials as well as prominent people from various segment of society graced the ceremony. The function started with the playing of national anthems of the two countries. The chief guest, federal commerce minister, Khurram Dastgir Khan joined the hosts and others in cutting the ceremonial cake.

Addressing the ceremony, Ambassador Ali Alizada of Azerbaijan reviewed bilateral relations between Pakistan and his country over the past 25 years. He recalled that Pakistan was among the first countries to recognize independence of Azerbaijan on its freedom from the erstwhile Soviet Union. Soon after the two countries established diplomatic relations and started cooperation with each other in a number of areas.

He said, the two countries are cooperating with each other in not only economic fields but also in strategic areas including defence. Pakistan has always supported Azerbaijan’s just stand on the issue of Nagorno Karabakh which is being occupied by Armenia in violation of historical facts and wishes of the Azeri people. He said, Armenia continues to flout UN resolutions on Karabakh. Azerbaijan fully supports Pakistan’s stand on Kashmir calling for implementation of UN resolutions that provided right of the Kashmiri people to self determination.

The ambassador said, there are chances of closer cooperation between Pakistan and his country. The two countries share views on major regional and world issues especially those relating to peace and security.

The federal commerce minister Khurram Dastgir Khan in his address agreed with the sentiments expressed by the ambassador of Azerbaijan and said, bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Pakistan have been growing over the past 25 years. The two countries believe that they shared common destiny and they are destined to play important role in the region in the sphere of peace and security as well as economic progress. Azerbaijan in energy resource rich country. The Azeri leaders have been utilizing this rich resource very skillfully with a view to improving lot of the Azeri common man.